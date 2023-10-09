CUCKOLD SIMULATOR 0.10.1 Update

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR's super big 0.10.1 update is here. Please read this in it's entirety, thanks.

Save Data Loss

The reference database for the save system was corrupted at some point since the last patch, and I wasn't able to restore it from backup. I rebuilt the database, but in doing so, Unity generates new reference IDs for everything. This means that old save files will no longer work. Your inventory will remain intact, but everything else has been lost. You will have to restart from Day 1. Have fun. ːTyroneSmugː

As compensation, those effected will find a Very Cool Hat added to their inventory upon starting a new game. I've also called in a few favors to help you along the way, so some story events may play out differently.

"New" Save System

Unneeded references purged, save file size reduced by 80%. Hopefully reduces corruption issues.

Backup system implemented, will attempt to roll back to previous save if corruption detected.

Compensation event added for when the save and backup save are both corrupted.

New Content

Next part of Tyrone main story line added.

Next two parts of Wayne quest line added.

First two parts of The Dong quest line added.

DeShawn dancing side-quest line added.

Wayne drone side-quest line added.

Smoke Detector side-quest line added.

Emote system added on hotkey [X]. Find new emotes via quests and exploration.

A gender neutral restroom has been added to GloboCorp.

Fed Encounter event re-added. Matrix funky pop attainable again.

One new Funky Pop (Polychromatic) has been added. There are now 15, which is a full shelf!

New achievements added: Never Forget, Terminated, Eyes In The Sky, Beer Exploit, Corrupted, Night Duty, Demon, No Call No Show, The Pact, Strange Device, The Great Escape

Many new items added: Butt Light, Lambright Dimensional Navigator, Very Cool Hat, Spray Paint, Drone, and more.

Korean Meme War rewards have been distributed.

Item categories overhauled and make sense now. Some items re-categorized.

New 'decorations' added to GameStart.

Cuckold has a cool new running animation.

Various portal related sequence break events have been added.

Various hidden areas added, such as ███████████ and ████. This is a lie.

This is a lie. Lots of other stuff I forgot to write down.

Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous

Story based events will now trigger without requiring a game restart.

Anime Girl Genocide chapter 2 intro scene no longer has a black screen when transitioning directly from chapter 1.

Cuck Souls mouse movement improved through implementation of framerate cap (144).

Selfie mode bug where an unequipped outfit was still being displayed has been fixed.

Art Gallery event bug fix.

Screen glitch effect added when near Federal Agents.

Tyrone's skin has been made slightly darker.

Added new Tyrone animation after being kicked out of the bedroom during intro scene.

Red Rocket achievement has been fixed (again) and is now attainable.

achievement has been fixed (again) and is now attainable. Global lighting will no longer be overblown after loading police station.

Chinatown Bar lighting has been improved.

Cuckold now has a phone in hand when taking selfies.

Changed color of unequipped items from blue to gray. Equipped items are still green.

Save corrupting "hero shield" bugged item should no longer appear.

Bugged Korean texts mostly reverted back to English.

TV Stream has been updated.

Reporter now has blue hair.

New animations for Wayne.

Bed dialog now appears without needing an extra click.

Lazy backup fading method for the Day/Night transition black screen in case it gets stuck.

Game engine upgrade 2019.4.28f1 -> 2019.4.40f1

Various other bugfixes.

Other