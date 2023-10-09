Update 1 Patch 4 - VR Hands Behaving Badly

I have made some improvements to VR hand stability, fixing a number of bugs which caused them to freeze in place, go slow suddenly, or cause the player to teleport upward when climbing. This patch also rebalances the getaway and intel cuts in multiplayer, because previously singleplayer was way more lucrative due to not having to split 4 ways.

Have an annoying bug which still isn't fixed? Let me know in the comments. I will start working on new content again soon, to get a content update out for Christmas.