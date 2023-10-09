Update 1 Patch 4 - VR Hands Behaving Badly

I have made some improvements to VR hand stability, fixing a number of bugs which caused them to freeze in place, go slow suddenly, or cause the player to teleport upward when climbing. This patch also rebalances the getaway and intel cuts in multiplayer, because previously singleplayer was way more lucrative due to not having to split 4 ways.
Have an annoying bug which still isn't fixed? Let me know in the comments. I will start working on new content again soon, to get a content update out for Christmas.
- Fixed bug when grabbing and object with both hands at the same time and releasing one hand, which caused the released hand to become frozen in place and not able to grab or move
- Simplified hand collision detection to fix another potential heavy hands bug
- Fixed climbing bug where pulling yourself into the ceiling caused your body to float upwards and teleport you on top of the roof when you let go
- Fixed saturation bug in player hair colour which caused hair to get stuck black/grey/white
- Reduced getaway driver and intel team cuts slightly when in multiplayer, scaling with number of players
- Made multiplayer item syncing more efficient
- Fixed bug which caused keycards to spawn on the floor by keycard scanners in multiplayer
- Made retina scanners less likely to spawn on mall
- Added save backup system as a failsafe in case of file corruption. The last 200 save files are now kept in the saves folder (hit F6) and have their amount of money in the filename (the files are very small)
- Fixed up some gear item icons
- Made climbing axes give 2 per slot
- Fixed bug where mission would be unselectable after entering and leaving multiplayer
- Fixed bug where AI would get stuck standing in place due to being unable to turn the lights off
