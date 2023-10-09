My Little Universe v1.1.6 - Balance Tweaks & More



Good day fellow players,

First of all I would like to thank everyone for being very active in the discussion forums & discord bringing lot of cool ideas to the table. We are looking into your feedback & we hear you - booster card system is gonna have mechanic adjustments soon. It definitely does feel very punishing for players who like to have a more chill like experience with a great set of cards, thus card discarding will be added & punishment for death won't be as harsh, stay tuned for more details in next update this week.

Meanwhile here are the patch notes for version 1.1.6

Booster Cards

Card Adjustments

Bounty Hunter Card: "Extra Coin" buff now increased from 25% to 30%

Swimmer Card: Swimming speed decreased from 15% to 10%

Booster card drop limit adjustments

Bounty Hunter: Increased from 1 to 5

Gatherer: Increased from 3 to 5

Berserker: Increased from 3 to 5

Thorns: Increased from 4 to 5

Gem Collector: Increased from 2 to 5

Mighty: Increased from 3 to 5

Metabolism: Increased from 3 to 5

Sprinter: Increased from 2 to 5

Swimmer: Increased from 2 to 5

Planet changes & adjustments

Odysseum Dungeon - Justice Valley changes

Pit traps now feature a brief warning before collapsing

Added checkpoint at swamp

Boss Arena enhancements

Additional fleeing and recharge zones added

New checkpoint established within the arena

Floating objects redesigned for safety to mitigate unintentional fatalities.

Resource node balancing in Odysseum & Dragonora(biome dependant)

Limestone resource nodes resource amount increased by 10-30%

Wood resource nodes resource amount increased by 10-30%

Clay resource nodes resource amount increased by 10-30%

Hardwood resource nodes resource amount increased by 10-30%

Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements

Resolved an issue with the bridge build animation collider, the bridge seemed built, but the collider was not enabled - leading to unintentional deaths

Patched the infinite coin glitch present in Odysseum

Set text uppercase in the "NEED LVL" on resource hit popup

Resolved issues with Kraken boss disappearance

This week there's two more updates planned connected with boosters & fishing mini-game.

If you are experiencing in-game crashes please contact support in Discord - https://discord.gg/myuniverse

We need more information & data in order to reproduce this issue and fix it.

Best Regards,

Stickman