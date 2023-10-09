This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our latest Wargame Update introduced more control for players over combat simulations. We've been watching the community set custom parameters, adjust Procedural Architecture sliders, and dive into FUBAR modes with varying levels of mission success. Today, we want to crank things up a notch with a community contest!

Announcing the Wargame Highlights Discord Contest—a community competition in which our development team issues missions to the community under specific Wargame Mode parameters. Community members will submit their best highlights tackling these tasks and vote on their favorite clips throughout the competition. The three clips with the most community votes will win Steam gift cards!

How to Participate

Join our Discord community and navigate to the "Wargame Highlights Contest" category. Submit your clip in the "submissions" channel and vote on other community entries for a chance to win! Submissions will automatically have an emoji attached to each message, and reacting to this emoji submits a vote.

https://discord.gg/SixDaysGame

Prizes

We'll have three winners, reserved for the three pieces of community content with the highest number of community votes. If you're submitting as a fireteam, gift cards will be split between participating fireteam members:

1st Place: $200 Steam Gift Card

$200 Steam Gift Card 2nd Place: $120 Steam Gift Card

$120 Steam Gift Card 3rd Place: $80 Steam Gift Card

$80 Steam Gift Card All winners will also receive a unique Discord role!

Timing

The contest opens today, October 9th, and runs until Friday, October 20th! Each community mission will be announced alongside specific Wargame settings required to enter the mission. Each mission will be open for three full days before the next mission is announced. Of course, submissions to previous missions are permitted once the next one comes online. It is not mandatory to complete the task to be eligible. Winners will be chosen on Friday, October 27th!

Mission 1 is live now!

Mission Calendar

Mission 1: October 9th - October 12th: Flashlights are restricted using the following Wargame settings:

* Mission 2: October 12th - October 16th: TBA

Mission 3: October 16th - October 19th: TBA

Closing

Friday, October 20th: Submissions will be closed, allowing for the final voting phase.

Monday, October 23rd: The "submissions" channel will be hidden to allow votes to be tallied.

Friday, October 27th: The winners will be announced!

Rules

Submissions that do not adhere to the following rules will be considered ineligible: