Share · View all patches · Build 12395153 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy

A totally new adventure for Baldo set at the end of The Guardian Owls.

The Final Chapter

A new journey for Baldo connoisseurs who love the thrill of exploration.

A captivating adventure in search of intriguing new misteries, packed with puzzles to solve and secrets to unravel.