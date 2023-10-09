Artifact Content Update

Greetings, ORX slayers!

Today we're bringing a treasure trove of new artifacts, optimizations and quality-of-life improvements in the newest content update!

Since we've had a bit of time to spare while working on the Boreal Nomads, we've decided to broaden the selection of artifacts. Today's update has 19 brand-new artifacts granting various boons— ranging from simple things like thorn damage from buildings and units, to complex powers like huge Defence Buff whenever your Discard Pile gets shuffled back into the main deck!



One of the new artifacts, the Silver Abacus, helps boost the gold bank when you need it the most!

The Boreal Nomads are also not too far off! Very soon we're going to post the devlog covering the gameplay of the 3rd faction, so don't miss it!

Full Changelog

Gameplay

Added 19 new artifacts

Added 3 brand new events, granting new artifacts

Added proper text to the Advisor choice event

Increased variety in Advisor selection combinations

Stunned units are now revealed if they were stealthed

ORX Trojan now carries only ORX present in the current wave and spawns fewer of them

Visuals

Added visuals for healing effects

Adjusted the visuals of the Main Castle

Interface

Redesigned the Early Access disclaimer to take up much less space

Added Village capture to the secondary mission objectives

Added new icons for new buff vaults

Added glow to Elements with active effects

Optimization

Combined ORX texture atlases into single sheets for each clan

Disabled extra outline cameras

Units and ORX now use a simpler algorithm to calculate turns and new paths

Bug Fixes

Fixed mission markers being present only on the left side of the screen

Fixed a rare bug causing the Well to stick to the cursor and not be placed

Fixed the Forge giving upgrade level 2 weapons in building upgrade level 3

Fixed the Motivation dictate breaking bosses by making affected units deal too much DPS

Fixed a critical bug causing an endless loading in the Final mission

Fixed a critical bug tied to Tempest in a Jar which caused an endless loading

Fixed HP integer overflow, and negative values from Voidwalker causing instant defeat

Fixed gold piles not combining from different castles upon their merge

Fixed info window staying on screen after a player opens it and abandons the current mission

Fixed ORX not gaining Defence increase in some cases

Cleaned up visual artifacts on UI arrow sprites

Adjusted in-mission collisions for ORX tooltip display on hover

Adjusted DoT effects dealing damage the entire damage of a tower instead of being ticks of damage\time formula

See you in the Boreal Nomads gameplay devlog! Don't forget to follow us on socials and join our cozy Discord server.

