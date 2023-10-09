Artifact Content Update

Greetings, ORX slayers!
Today we're bringing a treasure trove of new artifacts, optimizations and quality-of-life improvements in the newest content update!
Since we've had a bit of time to spare while working on the Boreal Nomads, we've decided to broaden the selection of artifacts. Today's update has 19 brand-new artifacts granting various boons— ranging from simple things like thorn damage from buildings and units, to complex powers like huge Defence Buff whenever your Discard Pile gets shuffled back into the main deck!
One of the new artifacts, the Silver Abacus, helps boost the gold bank when you need it the most!
The Boreal Nomads are also not too far off! Very soon we're going to post the devlog covering the gameplay of the 3rd faction, so don't miss it!
Full Changelog
Gameplay
- Added 19 new artifacts
- Added 3 brand new events, granting new artifacts
- Added proper text to the Advisor choice event
- Increased variety in Advisor selection combinations
- Stunned units are now revealed if they were stealthed
- ORX Trojan now carries only ORX present in the current wave and spawns fewer of them
- Visuals
- Added visuals for healing effects
- Adjusted the visuals of the Main Castle
Interface
- Redesigned the Early Access disclaimer to take up much less space
- Added Village capture to the secondary mission objectives
- Added new icons for new buff vaults
- Added glow to Elements with active effects
Optimization
- Combined ORX texture atlases into single sheets for each clan
- Disabled extra outline cameras
- Units and ORX now use a simpler algorithm to calculate turns and new paths
Bug Fixes
- Fixed mission markers being present only on the left side of the screen
- Fixed a rare bug causing the Well to stick to the cursor and not be placed
- Fixed the Forge giving upgrade level 2 weapons in building upgrade level 3
- Fixed the Motivation dictate breaking bosses by making affected units deal too much DPS
- Fixed a critical bug causing an endless loading in the Final mission
- Fixed a critical bug tied to Tempest in a Jar which caused an endless loading
- Fixed HP integer overflow, and negative values from Voidwalker causing instant defeat
- Fixed gold piles not combining from different castles upon their merge
- Fixed info window staying on screen after a player opens it and abandons the current mission
- Fixed ORX not gaining Defence increase in some cases
- Cleaned up visual artifacts on UI arrow sprites
- Adjusted in-mission collisions for ORX tooltip display on hover
- Adjusted DoT effects dealing damage the entire damage of a tower instead of being ticks of damage\time formula
See you in the Boreal Nomads gameplay devlog! Don't forget to follow us on socials and join our cozy Discord server.
