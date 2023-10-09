[Beta v.8.b_8] 2023 Sprint Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v0.8.b_8 has been released to beta, v0.8.b_7 pushed to default.

On Announcement Naming:

It occurs to me that it isn't Summer everywhere, but also more significantly the seasonal boundary was crossed. There isn't much 2023 left overall, so I've changed it from 'Summer 2023' to just 2023.

Somewhat unrelated I regret numbering the versions and sprints in different indexing schemes, hence dropping that as well. They were both only one off anyway, and I don't foresee that changing anytime soon, even if I do hotfixes.

Notes

Now, on with the Patch Notes:

Arenas received updates, the menu is modern, and there has been a major behavioral change around time. You can no longer take part in fights that are super far off, preventing accidentally advancing time. Instead, you can wait 24 hours at a time, even when there is a fight soon. The new rematches include NPCs that fought without you being there (which now happens if you don't make a bout), and they will leave after they train and level up enough.

Furthermore, multi-round arenas now once again simulate all the rounds, even the ones you don't see. This used to be a mechanic before Trawel was even a game, but it was simplified into faking it at some point. They can take rematchers as contestants, but never in the first round against a player, to force the game to give the player a chance if they have (probably unwittingly) fed an NPC.

Lot menu has been updated as well, and the behavior of collecting money from owned features has been standardized and the values have been tweaked.

All features can now support fluff intro/outro text. Right now this is mostly used for named Inns and Stores, but some Doctors, Libraries, and other features use it as well. This can be disabled as a display setting.

Saves no longer display sub-second values, and display day of week and timezone instead.

Autosaves now occur within node exploration features. They do not occur in any other feature, and like with normal autosaves, it will only check once you enter a scene. In this case, this is having the node menu display.

Lances, Drudger fishing spears, and Drudger anchors updated to have their own attack stances. This means that only Shovels and fists (for flesh golems) need migration to the new attack system. Unicorn horns will likely use lances as their base forever.

Tactics have been broadened to allow for attack effects outside of skill usage. No attacks are set to currently do this due to AI balance concerns, but Takedown was added as another effect.

A few new skills such as Twinned Takedown and updated Counter.

Two new archetypes, Hired Hatchet and Fighting Fury.

Archetypes now come with 2 skills + tactics/skill stance/3rd skill, as well as stats. Previous player-capable archetypes adjusted. Archmage archetype remains distinct.

More fluff insults added to the species of Trawel to try to give the world a sense of history.

As always major but unnoticeable bugs like materials that didn't have weapons never being rolled for armors; as well as more impactful niche bugs like deleting but not replacing skill configurations leading to oddness.

