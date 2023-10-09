 Skip to content

Pixel Descent update for 9 October 2023

Small Update (V0.53)

Build 12394965

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved the onboarding experience for new players. First time players will now spawn in a set map that teaches basic controls in an open space and will require breaking a cracked wall to continue. Completing floor 1 for the first time will also grant a free bonus room.
  • Added some RNG rigging for bonus rooms. A free bonus room will be granted if the check is failed 5 times in a row, guaranteeing at least 2 bonus rooms per run.
  • Lowered the base volume of all sounds and music by about 30%, volume settings may need to be re-adjusted to desired levels if they were previously changed.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the final boss' shadow to not display correctly.
  • FIxed various other very minor bugs.
