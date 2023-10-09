Update 0.3.6 - Mobile Beta Signups!

Vacuum Warrior has been ported to mobile and as such I would like to invite you to join the closed beta to test the numerous mobile-specific changes that I have been working on.

You can sign up for the closed beta by joining the Discord server https://discord.gg/8JbdqEmMyJ. The beta will be available soon once I have done some final testing. Cloud saving is in the works as well for the full release.

This update introduces several additions, improvements, and fixes. Some of the UI changes to mobile have also "leaked" into the main game as they work nicely on desktop as well.

I hope you enjoy the update!

Additions:

Added a temp file backup mechanism when saving that makes saving more resilient. Should saving fail, the loading logic will handle that

Save file integrity pre-check before trying to load it such that you don't load a corrupted save and potentially override progress or backups

If running on SteamDeck you will start seeing some UI changes as SteamDeck will be considered a small-screen device and run a similar layout to the mobile version

All buy buttons now show how much you have of each required currency for each price entry on the button

All sell buttons now show how much you have of the currency that you receive for selling

Improvements:

Hotkey labels are hidden if launching the game on SteamDeck

Hover panels now position themselves to not exceed the bounds of the game

Issue reports can now be automatically sent in the background. You get the option to enable this if you get a popup or you can toggle it in the game settings

Added number formatting to token chest rewards

Added number formatting to statistics that did not already have it

Cached shader properties for improved dust performance

Top right menu buttons will now scroll for future-proofing and smaller device support

Bottom menu buttons will dynamically enable scroll based on screen size and unlocked menu buttons

Drastically improved hover panels and tooltips as well as made them suitable for mobile

The golden vacuum shop is now open as soon as you have golden vacuum tokens e.g. if you start a new game and have a pack or a token purchase these menus are available instantly

Fixes:

The boost timers now correctly display durations longer than 24 hours

Non-cached menus are now properly destroyed so they do not interfere with hotkeys

Fixed session time achievements resetting every hour

The player vacuum no longer attracts lumps/chests/junk if it is turned off

Time till the next daily reward in the statistics menu now updates correctly

Fixed a rare error where a GPU readback request would completed while the game is closing or switching scenes

Default hotkey for boosts is now shift+B instead of ctrl+B which the benefits menu uses

Happy Vacuuming!