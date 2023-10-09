Beta 14 "Mod Support" Patch (Beta 14.1.0)

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Campaign First Chapter Balancing
- Limited interior objective count to 1
- Reduced the amount of open doors
- Disabled the 5x15 rooms
Improvements
- Added 1 more grenade (from a different type) to the initial arsenal of all factions
- Added more skin options to the SWAT faction (no beard, gaz mask)
- Added small damages on the Stun, Shock and Stinger grenade explosions
- Improved the size categorization of the generated maps
- Added a message explaning how to unlock items when clicking on them
- Added the available credits in the setup screen
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the planning version of some walls
