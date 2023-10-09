 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 9 October 2023

Beta 14 "Mod Support" Patch (Beta 14.1.0)

Beta 14.1.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Campaign First Chapter Balancing

  • Limited interior objective count to 1
  • Reduced the amount of open doors
  • Disabled the 5x15 rooms

Improvements

  • Added 1 more grenade (from a different type) to the initial arsenal of all factions
  • Added more skin options to the SWAT faction (no beard, gaz mask)
  • Added small damages on the Stun, Shock and Stinger grenade explosions
  • Improved the size categorization of the generated maps
  • Added a message explaning how to unlock items when clicking on them
  • Added the available credits in the setup screen
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed the planning version of some walls

