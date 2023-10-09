 Skip to content

Age of Reforging:The Freelands update for 9 October 2023

October 9th Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed the bug where the Ronin Camp was inaccessible under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed a bug where Buck's farm was not shown on the world map after accepting the Robbers in the farm quest.
  • Fixed a bug where an encounter scenario in Lordless land would be ejected from the border after entering.
  • Fixed an issue where teammates had an initial experience value of 0.

