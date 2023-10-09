BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
October 9th Hotfix
- Fixed the bug where the Ronin Camp was inaccessible under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug where Buck's farm was not shown on the world map after accepting the Robbers in the farm quest.
- Fixed a bug where an encounter scenario in Lordless land would be ejected from the border after entering.
- Fixed an issue where teammates had an initial experience value of 0.
