LuckLand update for 9 October 2023

【DevLog】Tomb of the Undead has been strengthened 2023.10.09

  • Numerical Balance: Magic Cube can earn up to 300% revenue.
  • Tomb of the Undead: Disabled Expedition. Added Death Lords.
  • Tomb of the Undead: Added a Treasure - Dark Mirror.
  • Talent - Angel Feather Cloak: You can fly on the world map.
  • Optimization: Added quagmire achievement.

