- Numerical Balance: Magic Cube can earn up to 300% revenue.
- Tomb of the Undead: Disabled Expedition. Added Death Lords.
- Tomb of the Undead: Added a Treasure - Dark Mirror.
- Talent - Angel Feather Cloak: You can fly on the world map.
- Optimization: Added quagmire achievement.
LuckLand update for 9 October 2023
【DevLog】Tomb of the Undead has been strengthened 2023.10.09
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2516821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update