 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Galactic Glitch: Infinity's Edge update for 9 October 2023

Steam Next Fest Demo and Livestream #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12394705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Galactic Glitch: Infinity's Edge is part of Steam Next Fest this week! We've got a livestream lined up to show off what's new in Galactic Glitch: Infinity's Edge. And we've also got a new demo out, that will let players experience their first look into the world of Infinity's Edge!

As most of you know, the highlights of the game are: Grabbing and throwing anything you can get your hands on: Missiles, mines, traps, and even the enemies themselves! Besides that you can grab and rip off parts of enemies (just watch out for the glitched enemies' extra shielding!). The Corrupted now also have animations and visuals to make them look proper evil!

We'll be hosting a Live-Stream of the demo on:

Tuesday, October 10th
10pm EDT / 22:00 EDT
7pm PDT / 19:00 PDT
4am CEST / 04:00 CEST

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1536622 Depot 1536622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link