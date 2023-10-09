The Rules of War Are Changing: Eyes of War's Update Packed with Innovations!

New Map: Barren Dunes

Our newly added map, "Barren Dunes," will take you to the heart of a challenging and wild desert environment. You can become a true leader by defeating your opponents in these deserts.





AI Enhancement

We've made significant improvements to the game's artificial intelligence system. Your enemies are now smarter, using more diverse strategies, and will challenge you more. Be prepared!

Soldier Formation and Mass Movement System Adjustment

You will now be able to finely adjust your soldiers' formations and manage their collective movements with greater ease and precision. We're introducing these changes to help you make better use of your combat skills.

Building Bridges on Walls

To defend your walls more effectively or hinder the enemy's assault on your fortifications, you can now construct bridges between your walls. This strategic feature could change the course of battles.

