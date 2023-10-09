Update 97 - A slew of new Upgrades

Hi all,

We've added several new upgrades; here is a list of the changes:

The upgrades book has separate pages for survivor levels. Upgrades for higher survivor levels cost more.

Survivor level 2's new upgrades: Catch up, Weapon unlock speed, Status effect damage

Survivor level 3's new upgrades: Damage to afflicted, Weapon storage, Artisan fee discount, Spawn at host

Survivor level 4's new upgrades: Critical chance, Gold total, Exp earned, Limit break damage

There are more upgrades planned for the near future.

A bug that caused the game to lag when joining another player's game and using Esc to exit, was fixed.

When "next levelup choice" was pressed but no levelups existed on screen, an error was produced. This was fixed.

Enjoy the new upgrades. Some of them are quite pricey, but keep in mind that not all of them are critical.

Till later,

André