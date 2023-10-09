bug fix
Rainbow Brush: Fixed an issue where the buff duration increase effect was applied 4 times.
Hope Mode: Fixed an issue where basic mana started as 0 when starting the game.
English, Japanese, Chinese: Fixed an issue where story dialogue in some parts of the story was strange
Heavy Jewelry Box: Fixed bug where artifacts could be copied.
Selenerion: Fixed an issue where the cost increase effect was not triggering properly.
Clown Suit: Fixed an issue where the wrong effect occurred.
Mark Enhancement: Fixed an issue where Silverstein could be targeted under certain conditions.
Fixed an issue where some additional effects were not triggered during Token of Friendship.
Chrono Ark update for 9 October 2023
크로노 아크 EA 2.0e 핫픽스
