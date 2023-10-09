크로노 아크 EA 2.0e 핫픽스

bug fix

Rainbow Brush: Fixed an issue where the buff duration increase effect was applied 4 times.

Hope Mode: Fixed an issue where basic mana started as 0 when starting the game.

English, Japanese, Chinese: Fixed an issue where story dialogue in some parts of the story was strange

Heavy Jewelry Box: Fixed bug where artifacts could be copied.

Selenerion: Fixed an issue where the cost increase effect was not triggering properly.

Clown Suit: Fixed an issue where the wrong effect occurred.

Mark Enhancement: Fixed an issue where Silverstein could be targeted under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where some additional effects were not triggered during Token of Friendship.