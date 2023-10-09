A new month means a new devlog! This last month we have been compiling the results from a play test involving over 500 players, gathering feedback on which systems work, and which areas to focus on. All of this - in addition to the to the great feedback you're giving us - will go into the updated demo, laying the foundation for the early access release later.

Building progress renders

You've told us that you didn't like the build animations as much as we thought. This month we've worked hard on improving this. All buildings now have progress renders when being built, making the building process a more visual enjoyable experience.

New biomes and graphical improvement

A functionality that's not part of the demo, but will be important in the full game, is being able to survey the map for resources and precious minerals - but they will not all be found in the same location. This month we improved the rock biomes, and added snowy landscape as part of the preparation for this later functionality. The main terrain has also gotten a big facelift with plants, grass and more adding to the variety of the world.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43626363/113deecee648784927348784efceaa781a0d037d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43626363/aeacdd57579d0799ee2e5954bb024d366a5749bd.png)[/url]

New map generator

Building on the new biomes and improved terrain, the new start menu now lets you tweak and generate the random map each time you start a new game.

New settlement overview

A recurring theme in the feedback we've gotten is the lack of information being delivered to the player about what happens around the settlement, and how it impacts the way the settlement functions. This month we added a brand new settlement overview window, which is exactly what you need to manage your town.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43626363/357d4c96debd6b7ae582d8a2c738c63922c8f206.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43626363/31192836cfb406fcdaf890e341f6a9b598f61a07.png)[/url]

Notifications when things need your attention

A flashy overview window won't help you much if your mind is focused on building new buildings while half of your settlement is on fire. Our new notifications system will alert you when things go bad or if anything needs your attention.

New quests & Event system

The game now has a new quests and event system which does a better job at giving you more information on how to improve and grow your settlement. Visual cues have also been added to the interface to guide you to where you need to click. This new quest system is the starting point for the random event and quest functionality that will be added later.

Huffs and puffs

The settlement is starting to come alive with more animations being added as your folks carry out their activities.

All this and a ton more has been added to the new demo, which you can try out already now!

Until next time!