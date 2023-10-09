Ikonei Island: Friends' Pass Is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12394380 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 15:26:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello there, Castaways! 🏝️

Visiting the glorious Ikonei Island is always a delight, whether you are befriending colorful creatures, battling treasure-hungry pirates, or crafting beautiful homesteads. But there is nothing better than doing this with your friends ♥

Today we release the “[[b]Ikonei Island: Friend’s Pass](https://store.steampowered.com/app/1550730/Ikonei_Island_An_Earthlock_Adventure/)” which means that you are now free to hop onto the Island and explore the online multiplayer co-op experience with up to 3 of your friends. Anyone can play alone or together for the first two hours of play![/b]

BUT if at least one of you owns the full version you can play indefinitely!

Hop into it!

Gather resources, craft tools, and gear. Farm the land, build your base or a cozy home, and decorate it however you like.

You just need to make a "Ribbit Request" (a Join Code) to be able to join in the same game session together. Oh! And IMPORTANT! Ensure everyone who tries to play the co-op is using the latest updates - otherwise, you may unfortunately risk experiencing crashes.



1. Copy the Join Code under Multiplayer Options and share it with your friends.



2. Paste that on Join Game and that's it! Embark on the wholesome adventure of Ikonei Island together ♥

If your demo runs out, do not worry - after you purchase the base game you can continue where you left off.

Yes! In one month’s time, we are launching the full-release version of the game here on Steam!

✨ Patch Notes + Bug Fixes

With the Friends' Pass release, we are also getting rid of some nasty bugs and updating the game to an even funnier version. If you encounter any issues, please let us know! Our dev frogs love hunting bugs.

🐸 General

Ikonei Island: Friends' Pass released - including the ability to play with friends and at least 2 hours of demo play. See the announcement above.

Steam Achievements now unlock properly!

New main menu!

Save versioning system added. We can now convert saves from earlier versions of the game to newer versions.

Corrupted saves should now be properly flagged in the main menu.

👥 Multiplayer

The main menu now has a loading screen while the game is connected to online servers.

🐾 Creature Companions

Companions now show silhouettes the same as the player characters

💯 Quality of Life Improvements

Improved map functionality

Network error UI has been implemented. For example, players should now get a pop-up in the main menu if they lose connection to the host

Improved Menu navigation

The player can now access the Crafting Station while holding a tool or weapon

Weapon Recipes rewarded earlier Leaf Blade Recipe is now rewarded when completing the Hamlet Staircase Seashell Scimitar Recipe is now available in Milas' Shop when his shop is available Umbranium Greatclub Recipe is now available in Milas' Shop when his building is fully repaired Umbranium Greatsword Recipe is now available in Milas' Shop when his Side Quest is completed

Made taming creatures easily more accessible when you meet them

Seeds have a small chance to drop from monsters. Stronger enemies have a higher chance of dropping seeds.

The Interact prompt now says "Continue" instead of "Skip" if NPC or Statue has more dialogue to say

👀 Visuals

Updated main menu visuals

Improved visuals of crafting preview

Updated achievement icon "A Better World"

Enhanced the aesthetics of the island

Fully upgraded Smithy and Farmhouse in Hamlet now have improved lighting

Added VFX when Frogboy teleports away.

🖥️ GUI

Renamed "Satchel" to "Inventory Expansion"

Input prompts Input prompts now appear above the item bar Item names now appear above the "Pick up" prompt The top button prompt has been moved to below the summoning HUD Element

Currency Box Now only displays on the HUD when the value is changed Value counts from current to new value when it is changed

Required Shrines widget now has a header explaining what it is

Updated Game Icons with new assets matching Steam assets

Added EULA button

Updated credits

Updated text translations

Consistency pass on Quest Menu headers

Refining Stations UX improvements to Refining Station HUD element Expanded border to encapsulate items that can be put in Added arrow to indicate the items above can be put into the refining station If you select an applicable item in your item bar it will highlight it in the HUD and show a preview of the item you get

The "Track Quest" prompt now says "Untrack" if a tracked quest is selected

Improved visuals in the settings menu

Inventory Menu Text now updates to "Sort" if you hover over the "Sort" button Text now updates to "Drop as Bag" if you hover over the "Bag Drop" button with an item grabbed Text now updates to "Equip" if you hover over the upper button with an upper customization item grabbed Text now updates to "Equip" if you hover over the middle button with a middle customization item grabbed Text now updates to "Equip" if you hover over the lower button with a lower customization item grabbed

Added support to all symbols used in a modern Gamertag

"Misophonia Mute" now says "Misophonia Volume" in all languages

Updated nectar slots to use pollen bag icons

Map Work orders now pulse on the map when they can be activated, and when items can be added to them Work orders that can't be activated, or added items to are grayed out

Input Icon and Interactions Fixed "Hold" text overlapping PS "OPTIONS" icon text

Dialogue boxes now show button prompt, and the arrow has animation

The shrine counter in the map menu is now hidden until the first shrine is repaired

The first quest is now auto-tracked when starting a new save

The menu now opens on the tab for your current input mode

HUD Widget Element Moved the top button prompt to be in line with the other prompts, was below the Summoning HUD Moved the Save spinner to not overlap the item bar Minor visual fixes to Summoning HUD and the prompts Move Quest Tracker and notification up a bit

Quest Menu now has headers for "incomplete" and "completed" tabs

💐 Shops / Recipes / Decoration

The following recipes can now be bought from different shops: Red Primrose Seed Conch Starfish Pet Rock Beach Torch



💃 Animation

Added animations to Frogboy’s Sell Chest

Improved visuals for creature command animation

Updated multiple Pirate Captain (Amara Rustbristle) animations

Centered VFX of all creature despawn animations

Improved Axepecker bounce

Refined Creature Bond exit animation

Updated animation travel time from ground to bed and back

👊 Combat

Increased the amount of monsters that spawn in the different regions when it's rainy or night.

🍃 Resource Gathering

The Longhorn Blocker Node on the Beach in Dawning Sands is replaced with an Axepecker Blocker Node.

Seed Pods are no longer guaranteed to drop from monsters but have a high chance of doing so. Amri is still guaranteed to drop from monsters.

🎶 Audio

Loudness Mix Fixes

Sariel Full Memory Sequence Sync issues fixed

🐛 Bug Fixes

Turtle enemy now shows a silhouette when the view is obstructed by geometry

All shrines are now revealed on the map when Sariel gives you the "Repair the Shrines" quest

Amri slimes now show silhouettes through the environment when not aggroed

Memory Stone no longer shows particle effects before being given to the player

Campfire rocks no longer pick up on underlying texture in interiors

Floating trees in Sunless Horn are now grounded

Fixed an issue where the player character would get out of bed early

Fixed crashes related to the daily states

Fixed an infinite black screen that would appear if the game lost the controller connection in the main menu

Fixed a memory leak related to changing languages

Fixed crashes related to the shop system

Fixed the unlimited frame rate setting not working

Fixed an issue causing the game to think multiple players were playing during a single-player game

Fixed an issue where client and server could affect each other when trying to cancel group activities

Fixed an issue where it could show an incorrect player name in the main menu

The main menu friends list functionality improved

Fixed rotation of grip bone in a Hogbunny’s Idle animation

Fixed parts flipping around during Cutter’s work animation

Menus can no longer be opened during cutscenes.

The Fountain Construction Altar no longer hovers above the ground.

The recipe for Stone Basin now uses the same name as the decoration it creates. (Old: Stone Fountain, New: Stone Basin)

Companions should now be able to navigate stairs in the Hamlet without teleporting.

Bloombox Recipe is now available in Frogboy's Funky Emporium when the shops restock after he has introduced himself

Added missing items to shops and removed double recipes present in the game

Frogboy is no longer stuck in a dialogue loop after the player crafts the Bottle O' Wind

The sleeping Mat recipe is no longer available for infinite purchases

Fixed multiple locations where the player could get out of bounds

S.E.L.L. Chest now plays animations

Fixed recipe floating in the air

Fixed unreachable digging spot

Stationary Pirates at the end of the Pirate Camp in the final Pirate Camp now dance.

Crescent Island is no longer discovered when finding the Construction Altar for repairing the boat that takes you to the island. Crescent Island is discovered when the player arrives with the boat for the first time

Blocker Nodes, Monster Spawners, Quest Nodes, and Scrap Piles should no longer respawn after being destroyed

Explore the Island Quest Going straight to the Heartland and ignoring the Sword and Slime will no longer cause the quest to never be completed

Froglet Grove Pirate Camp Fixed issue making it possible for the player to trigger a cutscene and be spotted by a Pirate simultaneously Players can no longer clear the Pirate Camp before the quests tell them to by being spotted by a Pirate early and skipping a cutscene Captain Tamara's name no longer clips through the top of the screen when the Pirate Camp is cleared

Players should no longer spawn far away from the door of the building they exit in a single-player game

Frogboy will now say his random dialogue lines after Tamara is blown away

Start a Garden Quest Find the chest objective now completes when the chest is discovered, not when the Hoe is looted from it It's no longer possible to complete the quest with incomplete objectives

Radio Contact Quest The cutscene can no longer be triggered before Milas is at River Falls and asks the player to place the Radio A Client triggering the cutscene will no longer take control away from the Host. The player must now interact with the antenna to play the cutscene A new objective has been added to the quest, telling the player to interact with the antenna To complete the quest, the player must now talk to Milas after the cutscene

Sariel's Memory Quest The Memory Stone is now a Placeable Object. The player must interact with the Memory Stone to see a memory after the memory has been absorbed by the stone. The Memory Stone must be given to Sariel when the quest is complete instead of placing it in front of her. A new Cutscene has been added that shows all the Memory Pieces in the correct order. When the quest is completed, the player gets to keep the Memory Stone and can use it to watch the entire Memory at any time. Sariel now has repeating dialogue while the player searches for the memories. Sariel will now use her repeating dialogue after the quest is completed. Memory Stone is now dim and unlit by default.

The player can no longer climb chests while bonded with a Longhorn of at least level 2 to get out of bounds.

The Pebbleput Shirt Recipe required the Rough Thread Recipe instead of Rough Thread

Fixed area where camera clipped into the mountain

Frogboy should now disappear from a region when the corresponding Earthlock Part is found

Fixed timing issues and text not showing up correctly in credits

Fixed translated names and typos in credits

Fixed typos in C.A.T. random dialogue

Item Sorting Fixed the sorting button in chest menus, it now actually sorts items Fixed sorting button in inventory menu being difficult to spot Added sorting button to sell chest menu All sorting buttons now cycle through our 3 available sorting options; by name, item class type, and quantity.

Fixed typo in Norwegian Sariel Start A Garden quest

Refining station HUD now shows that you can put Fishbone in Cutter

The health bar played audio for all hearts when separating from a bonded companion

Fixed typos in misc dialogues

Fixed inconsistent button sounds in the map menu

Map Icons Fixed map Construction Altar icons not displaying correctly for player houses and dwellings Fixed map icons for tree house, cave house, and frog house not displaying at all

Mission objectives for completed missions are no longer displayed on the HUD

Fix for wrong icon being displayed when told to open the map

Fixed "Inventory Expansion" being referred to as "Satchel" on the tutorial page

The Pollen Bag icon is no longer upside down on plants

Fixed player name overlapping online status

Fixed player name overlapping ping info in the multiplayer settings menu

Fixed the "OPTIONS" button being squished

Fixed text going out of bounds in the naming tutorial

Fixed "Hold" text being very small

Crafting Menu Fixed a couple of recipes that weren't showing in the crafting menu Toggle Headers now have “!” when any item in them is new Crafting category tabs now have “!” when any item in them is new

Main Menu Fixes The "Start Game" button is now called "Load Game" The "Load Game" button is only visible when there are save slots to load Discord, EULA, feedback, and patch notes buttons have new visuals The text in MotD has been scaled down a bit The Game Logo is scaled down Updated placement of menu elements



But that’s not all… we have more announcements coming soon!

And we want you to help us celebrate… But more to come next week as we continue the countdown!

Snowcastle Games