Draft of Darkness update for 9 October 2023

Update Notes for Patch v1.0.4_p1

Build 12394259 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a small hotfix patch for a few bugs that needed fixing. I wanted to get this out before I can switch my focus back to content.

  • Fixed an issue with the Beast Claw item causing a crash.
  • Fixed an issue where items were getting stuck in the "selected" state, causing them to be activating repeatedly upon clicking.
  • Fixed "Crusader" perk increasing Power for the current card (which activated combo) as well.
  • Fixed "Distraction +1" applying Stealth to enemies instead of Slowness.
  • Fixed infinite loop caused by Cat Collar and Cube/Fragment items.
  • Changed the placement of the scroll buttons which appear when too many items were in inventory. They were previously unclickable.
  • Trivial fixes.

Changed files in this update

Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
