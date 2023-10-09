Update Notes for Patch v1.0.4_p1

This is just a small hotfix patch for a few bugs that needed fixing. I wanted to get this out before I can switch my focus back to content.
- Fixed an issue with the Beast Claw item causing a crash.
- Fixed an issue where items were getting stuck in the "selected" state, causing them to be activating repeatedly upon clicking.
- Fixed "Crusader" perk increasing Power for the current card (which activated combo) as well.
- Fixed "Distraction +1" applying Stealth to enemies instead of Slowness.
- Fixed infinite loop caused by Cat Collar and Cube/Fragment items.
- Changed the placement of the scroll buttons which appear when too many items were in inventory. They were previously unclickable.
- Trivial fixes.
Changed files in this update