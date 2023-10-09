Update Notes for Patch v1.0.4_p1

This is just a small hotfix patch for a few bugs that needed fixing. I wanted to get this out before I can switch my focus back to content.

Fixed an issue with the Beast Claw item causing a crash.

Fixed an issue where items were getting stuck in the "selected" state, causing them to be activating repeatedly upon clicking.

Fixed "Crusader" perk increasing Power for the current card (which activated combo) as well.

Fixed "Distraction +1" applying Stealth to enemies instead of Slowness.

Fixed infinite loop caused by Cat Collar and Cube/Fragment items.

Changed the placement of the scroll buttons which appear when too many items were in inventory. They were previously unclickable.

Trivial fixes.