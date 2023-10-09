Mac Open Beta Announcement

Hello mercenaries,

We have an important update for all the Mac users out there: the launch of an Open Beta branch dedicated to Mac players, which should open in about 2 weeks. We will of course keep you informed as soon as the exact date is determined.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we've worked to make this happen.

Here's everything you need to know:

What's included in the Mac Open Beta?

In this initial phase, the Mac Open Beta branch will enable crossplay with other Steam users only.

You'll be joining players on Steam who are on the latest version of the update.

This means you'll have access to all the content and improvements introduced in the latest main update, along with the four subsequent hotfixes.

For PC players that want to be able to cross-play with Mac on the latest updated version, you will also need to opt in to this Mac Open Beta branch.

Why an Open Beta?

We aim to minimize further waiting times for Mac players and we care to show you that we have heard you and learned from our previous experiences.

Please note that this branch is still a work in progress and will, consequently, need a good amount of bug fixing and polishing.

Your feedback during this Open Beta will be invaluable in helping us refine the game further.

We encourage you to share your thoughts on the dedicated Discord channel and report any issues you encounter when the Beta goes live.

You can join the Discord here: [discord.gg/gloomhaven](discord.gg/gloomhaven)

Looking for a stable build?

If you'd like a more stable version while waiting for the Mac version to reach full stability, you can always switch back to the v.28009 build, which is available on Steam.

To opt into the last pre-update version, v.28009, right-click on the game in Steam -> Properties -> BETAS and select the "v.28009" from the drop-down list.

Important information: switching to the open beta or this v.28009 version might corrupt the save files if you have launched the newer version before doing it.

You simply have to do a backup of the initial save file to protect your save - Save files are located in C:\Users<USERNAME>\AppData\LocalLow\FlamingFowlStudios\Gloomhaven

If you are moving from the regular version of the game to Open Beta, simply create a copy of your GloomSaves folder and rename it to GloomSavesV28009.

Individual saves can also be copied between the Guildmaster folders if you prefer.

Thank you for being a part of the Gloomhaven community.

We're working hard and are committed to providing you with the best possible gaming experience across all platforms, and we appreciate your support and understanding.