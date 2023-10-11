Patch Update #4: Replayable Bosses

Hi all,

We're excited to announce that today we've launched a new patch that adds replayable bosses, updates to the Crypt levels, and other improvements! Here are instructions on how to replay bosses.

How to Play Bosses Again

There's a spot next to the Library in Farrowfields that will take you to a temple. There you can talk to an NPC that will let you refight bosses by paying them Gold. You choose the boss from a menu and then get teleported straight to the boss room to fight them. After you beat them, a portal will appear that you can enter to go back to the temple.

Full Patch Notes

Added replayable bosses via a custom portal located at the library in Fallowfields. Avalible in persistent mode game play only.

Fixed performance degradation from last patch.

Added persistent character check and flag set and check feature to the editor and in conditions.

Change so Isras quest on Hammer Island will not give yet another potion to a persistent character that has already completed this quest in a earlier game.

Performance update for Crypt levels.

All new spire level mechanics, players will not be forced pushed anymore.

Updated some sounds and level graphics and collision issues.

Updated the Pirate Killer quest on Hammer Island to always show and properly handle the reward.

Fixed some glass walk issues in Fallowfields if the lens was found there.

Moved Captain Somner in Switch Town to not stand in the shop area.

Updated some missing region texts.

Updated how you get the skull key from Barrington so you can't not get it.

Fixed some Blink issues on Barrington's level.

Donnie's shop now sells red dragon scales after a while.

Added so you can now look at the fence to properly fail Davons plank quest in Switch Town.

As always, if you have any feedback or run into any bugs, please reach out on our Discord server!

Cheers,

Your Crackshell and Modus teams