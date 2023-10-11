New Hammerwatch Patch Released

Hello Hammerwatch players,
Today we’ve released an update to the game that fixes a few of the issues that you reported to us as well as improve the overall game's quality of life. These include the addition of save backups, new game options for aim/move direction snap and ally health bars. We’ve also fixed the bugs with certain achievements, save deletion, and boss bars.
The update also enhances gameplay balance for certain bosses and enemies, and it improves the visuals and effects for various in-game elements, including bosses and enemies. We hope you like the changes and that they’ll make your time in Hammerwatch much more fun.
For full details of all the changes, check our Changelog below.
As always, if you have any feedback or run into any bugs, please reach out on our Discord server!
Until next time,
Your Crackshell and Modus Teams
Changelog:
- Save backups added.
- Added new game options for, aim/move direction snap, ally health bars, and aim guide.
- Disabled restart act button if no proper checkpoint is found.
- Vampire Circlet now gives the proper amount of health back.
- Fixed achievements Liftboy, Master Builder, and Shaftlocke Tower not getting unlocked in certain cases.
- Deleted a save with the controller on the PC that no longer tries to load the deleted save.
- Fixed boss bars not having checkpoints when switching levels.
- Portals in the Sun Temple and Shaftlocke Tower towns are now enabled once activated, removing the need to use them first.
- A bug in the spike trap room in the south-west part of the third prison floor in the Shaftlocke campaign is fixed.
- A few strings for the mod campaigns which were previously untranslated are now available in all languages.
- A bug that broke the desert book puzzle in the third archives floor in the Shaftlocke campaign is fixed.
- A bug where a bronze key on level 11 (second chambers floor) in Castle Hammerwatch was misplaced, has been fixed.
- Fixed Sha'Rand not teleporting again if the player level switches while he is teleporting.
- Adjusted some attacks and added new attacks to the Fallen Knight, Arch-Lich, Worldfire, Wraiths, * Watcher, and Thundersnow bosses on Serious difficulty to make them more of a challenge.
- The perfect aim of the Beholder and Beam Tower enemies is fixed. There is now a certain time between aiming and firing so the player has a chance to avoid it.
- Updated visuals and effects of bosses including Knight, Lich, Wraiths, Sha'Rand, Eye, and Krilith.
- Updated visuals and effects of enemies including liches, ghosts, fireball traps, and statues.
