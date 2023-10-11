New Hammerwatch Patch Released

Hello Hammerwatch players,

Today we’ve released an update to the game that fixes a few of the issues that you reported to us as well as improve the overall game's quality of life. These include the addition of save backups, new game options for aim/move direction snap and ally health bars. We’ve also fixed the bugs with certain achievements, save deletion, and boss bars.

The update also enhances gameplay balance for certain bosses and enemies, and it improves the visuals and effects for various in-game elements, including bosses and enemies. We hope you like the changes and that they’ll make your time in Hammerwatch much more fun.

For full details of all the changes, check our Changelog below.

As always, if you have any feedback or run into any bugs, please reach out on our Discord server!

Until next time,

Your Crackshell and Modus Teams

Changelog: