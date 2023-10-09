 Skip to content

Miramixi Storyteller Playtest update for 9 October 2023

Update build 1.0.0.3

Build 12393922

Changed:

  • Redesigned main menu;
  • The lighting of the bazaar has been reworked;
  • Character movement has been redesigned;
  • Changed the control of the character;
  • Changed the ability activation interface to a radial menu.

Added:

  • Added low-functionality Storyteller Mode (StM);
  • Added Esc menu;
  • Added Settings: ambient volume, music volume, mouse sensitivity;
  • Added several types of costume colors for the character.

Removed:

  • Removed the crafting menu for a complete rethinking.

Bug fixed:

  • The tutorial no longer appears after setting up a camp;
  • The cursor will no longer appear after hovering over the button;
  • Moving items via E now works correctly.
    And others... (but not all)

