Update build 1.0.0.3

Changed:
- Redesigned main menu;
- The lighting of the bazaar has been reworked;
- Character movement has been redesigned;
- Changed the control of the character;
- Changed the ability activation interface to a radial menu.
Added:
- Added low-functionality Storyteller Mode (StM);
- Added Esc menu;
- Added Settings: ambient volume, music volume, mouse sensitivity;
- Added several types of costume colors for the character.
Removed:
- Removed the crafting menu for a complete rethinking.
Bug fixed:
- The tutorial no longer appears after setting up a camp;
- The cursor will no longer appear after hovering over the button;
- Moving items via E now works correctly.
And others... (but not all)
