The Mortuary Assistant update for 9 October 2023

Version 1.2.2 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Major Additions:

  • Added a new body for Halloween
Miscellaneous:
  • Added thumbstick support for UI navigation on controller
  • Added an extra save point when successful starting Ending 6
  • Added an extra layer to ensure all four sigils spawn in the world by end of night
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed some bugs related to haunting events blocking story events
  • Fixed an issue where dropping a mark may cause it to not return when reloading a game
  • Fixed a bug where subtitles were not appearing in the ending scenes
  • Fixed various haunt bugs

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.

