 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

封神外传 update for 9 October 2023

10月9日更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 12393875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

优化修改中后期boss的技能（之前版本设计的太随意）新版本技能更符合人物形象。比如
张奎的七杀，孔宣的五色神光等等。技能修改后，如有难度，可反馈给群主。
部分不良状态调整（中毒，灼烧）。七种不良状态。战斗结束后自动解除。
状态栏优化。可看暴击率，暴击倍数等参数。

Changed files in this update

封神外传 Content Depot 1560061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link