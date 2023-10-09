优化修改中后期boss的技能（之前版本设计的太随意）新版本技能更符合人物形象。比如
张奎的七杀，孔宣的五色神光等等。技能修改后，如有难度，可反馈给群主。
部分不良状态调整（中毒，灼烧）。七种不良状态。战斗结束后自动解除。
状态栏优化。可看暴击率，暴击倍数等参数。
封神外传 update for 9 October 2023
10月9日更新说明
Patchnotes via Steam Community
