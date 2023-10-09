 Skip to content

Slime Alchemist update for 9 October 2023

Patch Notes v0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12393838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch brings unit tooltips to the game, as well some other less noticeable changes and fixes!

Features:

  • Added tooltips for non-player units in battle that show HP, barriers, turn progress, and a short description of the unit's behavior.
  • Added tutorial for unit tooltips.
  • Changed to single-seed RNG for a run and restructured when/how the game saves; no more save scumming!

Fixes:

  • Fixed a game freeze that could occur with the Warchief boss AI.
  • Fixed a bug that made Sharp Apparition impossible to target.
  • Fixed a visual bug with the Zephyr's gust attack.
  • Changed the Noble's AI to prioritize summoning more frequently.
  • Fixed a bug that could displace the player incorrectly after battles.
  • Fixed a bug that could delete boss encounters when loading before a boss fight.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the tutorials for pickups to never appear.

