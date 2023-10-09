Patch Notes v0.2.1

This patch brings unit tooltips to the game, as well some other less noticeable changes and fixes!
Features:
- Added tooltips for non-player units in battle that show HP, barriers, turn progress, and a short description of the unit's behavior.
- Added tutorial for unit tooltips.
- Changed to single-seed RNG for a run and restructured when/how the game saves; no more save scumming!
Fixes:
- Fixed a game freeze that could occur with the Warchief boss AI.
- Fixed a bug that made Sharp Apparition impossible to target.
- Fixed a visual bug with the Zephyr's gust attack.
- Changed the Noble's AI to prioritize summoning more frequently.
- Fixed a bug that could displace the player incorrectly after battles.
- Fixed a bug that could delete boss encounters when loading before a boss fight.
- Fixed a bug that caused the tutorials for pickups to never appear.
