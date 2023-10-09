Migrated to unreal 5.3

The project is now updated from 5.1 to 5.3. There were multiple performance upgrades and bug fixes from epic in 5.3. Migrating the project has made optimizing the game a lot easier for us in general and hopefully some users will already experience better performance across the board. Though this does result in almost a complete reinstall of the game files, we expect to stay on 5.3 for the rest of development, unless undeniable VR performance optimizations are included in future engine versions. So large downloads shouldn't be required again, ahead of new content updates.

VR changes

Sweeping optimizations. Most notable is Foveated Rendering that aims to reduce the GPU overhead by reducing the quality required at the edge of your view. This should result in some notable performance gains without any noticeable degradation in quality.

Desktop Changes

Added control option to invert camera pitch (look up and down) by popular request.

Additional optimizations coming soon

We originally intended to have DLSS shipped at the same time with this patch, but more internal testing is required before we can happily release a build that includes this tech. On top of this, we're looking at adding similar support for AMD owners so nobody get's left behind! You should hopefully see these graphics options added very soon.