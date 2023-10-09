 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Operation: Pinkeye update for 9 October 2023

Version 2.1.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12393786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update, had to fix some stuff
Changelog

  • Fixed crashing on Linux
  • Fixed issues relating to resolution
  • Fixed pause menu options not being selectable with the mouse

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619821 Depot 1619821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619822 Depot 1619822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619823 Depot 1619823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619824 Depot 1619824
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1619825 Depot 1619825
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link