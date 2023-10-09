Teaser recap for the next update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Smallfolk!

The Merge team has been hard at work on Content Update 3 and we'll have lots more news detailing what you folks will be getting very soon!

In the meantime, we've been teasing a few things over social media and to keep you in the loop, we've collated all of the teases here!

#1 Emote Wheel!



#2. It isn't the mighty mountain that stops you,

but the tiny grains of sand that slowly wear you down.

But those are lots of mountains...and that's a lot of sand.

#3. Sometimes you just need to leave society, set up a farm somewhere and herd beetles.



#4. Where do you think this armor comes from ?🔎



#5. Think fast chucklenuts - Bonk!



#6. The Aetherin aren't going to let you roam their skies so freely...



#7. With the stinger placed where it is...it's going to be difficult to mount this critter...



