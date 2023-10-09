Teaser recap for the next update!

Greetings Smallfolk!
The Merge team has been hard at work on Content Update 3 and we'll have lots more news detailing what you folks will be getting very soon!
In the meantime, we've been teasing a few things over social media and to keep you in the loop, we've collated all of the teases here!
#2. It isn't the mighty mountain that stops you,
but the tiny grains of sand that slowly wear you down.
But those are lots of mountains...and that's a lot of sand.
#3. Sometimes you just need to leave society, set up a farm somewhere and herd beetles.
#4. Where do you think this armor comes from ?🔎
#5. Think fast chucklenuts - Bonk!
#6. The Aetherin aren't going to let you roam their skies so freely...
#7. With the stinger placed where it is...it's going to be difficult to mount this critter...
If you don't want to miss posts on our socials, follow us here!
[Follow the Smalland Twitter!](twitter.com/playsmalland)
Changed depots in development branch