Smalland: Survive the Wilds update for 9 October 2023

Teaser recap for the next update!

Smalland: Survive the Wilds update for 9 October 2023

Greetings Smallfolk!

The Merge team has been hard at work on Content Update 3 and we'll have lots more news detailing what you folks will be getting very soon!

In the meantime, we've been teasing a few things over social media and to keep you in the loop, we've collated all of the teases here!

#1 Emote Wheel!

#2. It isn't the mighty mountain that stops you,
but the tiny grains of sand that slowly wear you down.
But those are lots of mountains...and that's a lot of sand.

#3. Sometimes you just need to leave society, set up a farm somewhere and herd beetles.

#4. Where do you think this armor comes from ?🔎

#5. Think fast chucklenuts - Bonk!

#6. The Aetherin aren't going to let you roam their skies so freely...

#7. With the stinger placed where it is...it's going to be difficult to mount this critter...

If you don't want to miss posts on our socials, follow us here!

[Follow the Smalland Twitter!](twitter.com/playsmalland)

Join the Smalland Discord!

