Update 0.88

Greetings, brave Wielders!

Another sprint is done and we’re thrilled to announce a new update. This one is all about making your adventures smoother and a bit more random, in the very best of ways.

We are bringing you sought-after bug fixes, reduced loading times, new events for Barya, and more besides! Let’s dive a bit deeper into it and take a look at some of the highlights!

This puts the total amount of random events to over 400!

Wielders are now masters of maneuverability! They can effortlessly move through other friendly Wielders, creating more tactical opportunities. Teamwork at its finest! This means a lot, especially for the AI as this helps plan paths much faster and smoother, making it easier for the AI Wielders to go where they really want to.



It’s a Wielder shuffle! Friends shouldn’t stop friends from going places!

Let’s talk about online games! Everything is working smoother than ever and we have slashed online loading times across the board. We’ve also taken down another bug that was a major villain when it came to online disconnects.

And speaking of loading times, we have managed to make our save files smaller than they were before. Ensuring that every load, whether you are booting up an old multiplayer game or a skirmish map goes a lot faster.



Not even the Roadrunner can catch our loading speeds now! Meep meep!

We've tweaked the way skills are selected during level-up to ensure a more evenly distributed set of abilities. Say goodbye to always seemingly getting the same set of new skills when you level up.

The same fix worked solving an issue with random Artifacts on maps. They are now much more random or should we say evenly varied than before!



Don’t you want to collect them all?

And is that all? Of course not! Our AI just keeps improving as it gets closer to that end-game goal of being a varied and challenging opponent. This update introduces enhancements and fixes to both Adventure and Battle.

A great example is that the AI is now better at saving its essence for when it really matters and choosing its targets! Why waste that Justice spell on a common frog when killing an expensive and noble dragon is an option?



Poor Dragon, whatever did he do to deserve that Justice?

Besides all of that, there is still loads more to tell, both small and big additions coming together to form a great update. If you want to dive deeper you should read the full Changelog and really dig deep into all those details, we know you want to.

As always we want to say a special thank you to our community for helping us find bugs, give awesome feedback and just in general be fantastic. Your creativity and your helpfulness really gives the entire team all the reasons we need to give you the best game we can!

Peredine is really all of us devs, just so that we are clear here

Was there anything in this update that really stood out to you or is there something special that you just can’t wait until it comes out? Perhaps that last final campaign where we sort of wrap our story up?

Write us a comment or join in on our awesome discussions on steam or over on our Discord.

We hope you enjoy playing our game as much as we enjoy making it. Keep up the Adventures, we love hearing about them!

/Everyone at Lavapotion

https://www.songsofconquest.com/changelogs#changelog088

