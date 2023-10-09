fix - Ukrainian correctly used Ukrainian font.
fix - Music could start at a very low volume.
feat - Selection during battle is based on a polygon collider itself buit of the rendered sprite.
Thyria: Step Into Dreams update for 9 October 2023
Update - fixes
fix - Ukrainian correctly used Ukrainian font.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update