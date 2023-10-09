 Skip to content

Thyria: Step Into Dreams update for 9 October 2023

Update - fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fix - Ukrainian correctly used Ukrainian font.
fix - Music could start at a very low volume.
feat - Selection during battle is based on a polygon collider itself buit of the rendered sprite.

Changed files in this update

