UnderSupernova Playtest update for 9 October 2023

minor update

Added preparation of materials available from the environment:
Hexane, potassium hydroxide, potassium chloride, sodium cyanide, ammonium cyanide, cyanide gas, hydrocyanic acid, acrylonitrile, acrylic acid, acrolein, methyl acrylate, polyvinyl chloride

