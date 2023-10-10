 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 10 October 2023

Hotfix 1.16.15

Rail Route update for 10 October 2023

Hotfix 1.16.15

Last edited by Wendy

UPDATE: Localizations (nl: tutorials, ui; no: tutorials, ui)  
UPDATE: More upgrades are now allowed to be unlocked in the demo of the story of Jozic  
UPDATE: System upgrade description now only auto scrolls when a pointer device is not in use

FIX: Departure & Routing sensor did now work when its platform / autoblock did not have signal at both ends  
FIX: Elements with auto-hiding scrollbars where invisible or cut-off in some scenarios  
FIX: Info panel section scrollbar overlapped info panels content  
FIX: Locked state of info panels was not saved  
FIX: More offered contracts upgrade requires 20 green points while the task in the tutorial asks you to get only 2 points  
FIX: Reg contracts never stopped at first leg origin  
FIX: Reusing the train inside an auto block led to its crashing with itself  
FIX: Scrolling was disabled when it should not be  
FIX: System upgrade descriptions where cutoff when switching between upgrades with different description lengths```

Note: Version 1.16.14 contained a critical bug and was skipped.

