UPDATE: Localizations (nl: tutorials, ui; no: tutorials, ui)
UPDATE: More upgrades are now allowed to be unlocked in the demo of the story of Jozic
UPDATE: System upgrade description now only auto scrolls when a pointer device is not in use
FIX: Departure & Routing sensor did now work when its platform / autoblock did not have signal at both ends
FIX: Elements with auto-hiding scrollbars where invisible or cut-off in some scenarios
FIX: Info panel section scrollbar overlapped info panels content
FIX: Locked state of info panels was not saved
FIX: More offered contracts upgrade requires 20 green points while the task in the tutorial asks you to get only 2 points
FIX: Reg contracts never stopped at first leg origin
FIX: Reusing the train inside an auto block led to its crashing with itself
FIX: Scrolling was disabled when it should not be
FIX: System upgrade descriptions where cutoff when switching between upgrades with different description lengths```
Note: Version 1.16.14 contained a critical bug and was skipped.
Rail Route update for 10 October 2023
Hotfix 1.16.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
