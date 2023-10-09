Fixed a few levels not working as expected.
Thanks to Easy Target, Dokartist, Atslughorn, Spasic, AND92, and Magnus77 for helping diagnose the bug.
Stress Chess update for 9 October 2023
Minor Patch (1.0.2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
