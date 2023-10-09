 Skip to content

Stress Chess update for 9 October 2023

Minor Patch (1.0.2)

Minor Patch (1.0.2)

Build 12393402

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few levels not working as expected.
Thanks to Easy Target, Dokartist, Atslughorn, Spasic, AND92, and Magnus77 for helping diagnose the bug.

