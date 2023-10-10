 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rail Route: The Story of Jozic update for 10 October 2023

Update 16 (1.16.15)

Share · View all patches · Build 12393369 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We completely reworked the progression system of the game. Read more: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1124180/view/3707081777770392781

Do not hesitate to buy the full game, the sale ends in a couple of hours!

Changes since 1.15.11 

NEW: Added cycle start times to experience point cycle report  
NEW: Added horizontal scrolling on active contracts panel for smaller resolutions or UI scales  
NEW: Added option to ignore tier requirements to 'New game' settings  
NEW: Added sortable column of possible contract improvements to active contracts menu  
NEW: Added tier threshold configuration to the level editor  
NEW: Clicking accept contract in offered contract focus view will show the next leg until all legs are shown once, clicking accept after that will accept the contract  
NEW: Configuration UI for AutoBlocks  
NEW: Configuration UI for Tracks & Switches  
NEW: Configuration UI for Tunnels  
NEW: Experience point cycle report shows on hover over experience points  
NEW: Game will be auto saved each time a new cycle starts  
NEW: Hint for current players explaining new progression model  
NEW: Multiple hint modals are allowed to be shown on game load  
NEW: Narrative chapter about giving the player red experience points to unlock freight or regional trains in the red category  
NEW: Note narrative chapters that reminds the player of the importance of increasing the experience points  
NEW: Offered contracts message hint  
NEW: Progression notifications pop up once next tier is reached, red upgrades are affordable and star is awarded  
NEW: Reach tier 2 of the green category chapter was added in the story of Jozic  
NEW: Score panel now shows successfully handled trains per cycle  
NEW: Stars added to endless maps in main menu to track completion of throughput goals  
NEW: Stars are rewarded for throughput in endless maps  
NEW: Time Speed buttons can be set configured in the options, defaults are 1, 3, 10 and 25.  
NEW: Train alerts tooltips to explain their meanings  
NEW: Updated active contracts menu to the new UI style and made it fullscreen  
NEW: Warning tooltip about shifting all the schedule legs for the station visit view minus buttons

UPDATE: Active contracts toggle has been moved out of the general bottom bar (!828)  
UPDATE: Added button to view required upgrade if another upgrade requires it to be installed first  
UPDATE: Added enter and backspace bindings to Yes and No keybind  
UPDATE: Added sorting by contract experience point rewards to active contracts panel  
UPDATE: Auto signal & Departure sensor costs halved  
UPDATE: Automated contracts manager icon updated  
UPDATE: Available station display under system upgrade menu made functional  
UPDATE: Bottom bar buttons will be shown next to the time panel and the upgrades button is now next to build button instead of being above it  
UPDATE: Building tracks, tunnel or wall is paused upon opening system upgrades or active contracts menu  
UPDATE: Changed available station icon on system upgrades menu  
UPDATE: Changed next tier indicator look in experience points cycle report to match upgrade menu  
UPDATE: Changed upgrade tier progression bar tier indicator visuals  
UPDATE: CheckTimetableSubtask in the tutorial now has a subtask to select the upcoming trains and a subtask to wait for that train arrival time  
UPDATE: Close system upgrade menu button now shows as binding instead of button with binding hint  
UPDATE: Closing contract configuration focus view reopens active contracts screen when it was open before  
UPDATE: Coach yard imbalance calculation will now ignore regional trains  
UPDATE: Com and IC in CY detail hidden when not present on save  
UPDATE: Com and Urban trains are allowed to be delayed up to 2 minutes without losing the experience point (was 1 minute)  
UPDATE: Contract rejection penalty charged once contract is accepted after trial (was: after first subsequent contracted train entered game)  
UPDATE: Create schedule of contract leg from actual visits just as each trial train finishes (was: once last leg trial train finished, causing eventual changes being lost)  
UPDATE: Default UI scale updated to accomodate Active Contracts without horizontal scrollbar  
UPDATE: Default keybind for Active Contracts changed to (I) to prevent conflicts  
UPDATE: Dispatch Office not ignoring border stations when being built. Regional contracts generation updated to force owning station as the first or last station if being a border station.  
UPDATE: Experience point cycle report is now also shown when hovering over the tier progression bar in the system upgrades menu  
UPDATE: Experience points now count up or down when value changes instead of being instantly set  
UPDATE: Improved navigation highlighter visuals  
UPDATE: Improved the fluency of the tutorial, chapters do not pile up anymore and the timing of the chapters activation has become more effective  
UPDATE: Increase system upgrade menu scrollbar width and fixed some minor graphical issues  
UPDATE: Input field visual corner radius reduced  
UPDATE: Keybind icons now optionally show the keyboard binding as when gamepad is active instead of always  
UPDATE: Localizations (de: research; no: tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: research, tutorials, ui; no: tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: tutorials, ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: tutorials, ui; no: tutorials, ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: tutorials, ui; no: tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: tutorials, ui; no: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: ui; no: ui; zh-Hans: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (no: achievements, tutorials, ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (no: research, tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: research, ui; en: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (no: ui)  
UPDATE: More upgrades are now allowed to be unlocked in the demo of the story of Jozic  
UPDATE: More visible tracks in Contract Configuration  
UPDATE: Moved system upgrade menu context area to left of screen  
UPDATE: Non-acting auto signal can be cleared with secondary action  
UPDATE: Offered contract details now show total experience point rewards for contract instead of reward per leg  
UPDATE: One-off FR contracts are generated at Dispatcher Office  
UPDATE: Part of Reg trains reward (compensation for intermission) is fixed, not depending on travel time & speed  
UPDATE: Possible contract reward improvement displayed as number in Active Contracts  
UPDATE: Prepare time for trains reusing other trains (e. g. subsequent legs of multiple leg Reg trains) prolonged to 2 minutes so there is more time to reuse the train or pull it from a Coach Yard.  
UPDATE: Prepare time for trains reusing other trains change reverted  
UPDATE: Prototype trains are showing real timetable in its bottom bar  
UPDATE: Re-balancing contract types - reward for Com increased by ⅔ and reward for IC decreased by ⅖ so now IC is approx. ½ more rewarding than Com with the same speed and 2⅔ times more rewarding when both going their max speed (was: 4⅓ & 7⅕ times more rewarding respectively)  
UPDATE: Red traffic entry - reaching 8 green points per cycle gives 3 red xp points to unlock either Freight or Regional trains  
UPDATE: Regional trains can be stabled in the Coach Yard, only when Upgrade is installed  
UPDATE: Replaced system upgrade hold to install with seperate click button  
UPDATE: Reversing speed (when control post not in the front) matched to lowest track speed (40 km/h) to delay the turn-around problem solving in the gameplay (was: 30 km/h)  
UPDATE: Secondary action now also closes system upgrades menu  
UPDATE: Show station signs of concerned stations in Contract Configuration  
UPDATE: Some upgrade will always be selected when the system upgrade menu is shown  
UPDATE: Some upgrades now require others to be installed first  
UPDATE: Subtitles background color for better reading in the tutorial  
UPDATE: System Upgrades descriptions revised  
UPDATE: System upgrade context panel is hidden when clicking away from upgrade  
UPDATE: System upgrade description now only auto scrolls when a pointer device is not in use  
UPDATE: System upgrade menu binding now also closes the system upgrade menu  
UPDATE: System upgrade menu button shown on top of menu  
UPDATE: System upgrade tier seperation lines made brighter  
UPDATE: Tier progression bar current value indicator now shows left of current value instead of right  
UPDATE: Tier progression bar on system upgrade panel now better shows when all goals are reached  
UPDATE: Time speed tooltip now contains hint how to customize time speed  
UPDATE: Train alerts do not sound & animate once train with alert clicked / hovered  
UPDATE: Unavailable cycle report data is hidden  
UPDATE: UnlockAutoblocksChapter will zoom out the camera back to where it was automatically after it zoomed in  
UPDATE: Unlocking all tiers either by debug menu or by hint menu will make sure that you have at least 3 red points to be able to progress in the red category  
UPDATE: Urban trains unlock Coach Yard  
UPDATE: Waiting train icon remains selected when mouse moves out when clicked  
UPDATE: trains on time per cycle progress bar hidden when recorded maximum was 0

REFACTORING: Unlock auto accept train chapter now matches the new system upgrades (still missing the narrations)


FIX: 'Advanced Tracks' speed upgrade could not be installed  
FIX: Active contracts panel total contract count was misaligned  
FIX: Auto accept and Auto reverse toggles in the station configuration view were not interactable even though there effect was applied on the trains  
FIX: Auto accept and auto reverse toggles in station configuration view were not interactable after toggling them off  
FIX: Automation was not triggered when sensor was built at the track end (e. g. after speed was upgraded in segment ending just where the sensor is)  
FIX: Autosaves after cycle end were corrupted because saving happened in mid-state  
FIX: Autosaves created when cycle starts were not cleared  
FIX: Available stations indicator on system upgrades menu did not update properly  
FIX: Backward compatibility for saved WaitForDepartureSubTask when it's saved in a broken state  
FIX: Bubny hint narration of the trial train in the tutorial was being played each time the train visit Bubny station  
FIX: Building bottom bar was not shown after closing upgrades or active contracts panel when build mode was active  
FIX: CheckTimetableSubtask was not being done when the first upcoming train arrives  
FIX: Create route subtask from Bubny to Docks in tutorial was also fulfillable by creating an opposite route which is wrong  
FIX: Departure & Routing sensor did now work when its platform / autoblock did not have signal at both ends  
FIX: Description of dispatcher office was misleading  
FIX: Elements with auto-hiding scrollbars where invisible or cut-off in some scenarios  
FIX: Escape closed build mode before closing system upgrades menu  
FIX: Game saving failed when experience point was granted during serialization  
FIX: Incorrect train icon shown on system upgrades page tier progression bar  
FIX: Info panel section scrollbar overlapped info panels content  
FIX: Locked state of info panels was not saved  
FIX: Main menu opened when closing system upgrades menu  
FIX: Missing scroll bar in the add map page  
FIX: More offered contracts upgrade requires 20 green points while the task in the tutorial asks you to get only 2 points  
FIX: More stations upgrade preselected already installed upgrade instead of next one when attempting to buy platform  
FIX: NPR in accept contracts chapter if contract was accepted without specifying the platforms  
FIX: NPR in tutorial when a subtask is loaded and tries to get research that depends on the system upgrade menu being created  
FIX: Navigation highlighter had incorrect size on interface configuration panel  
FIX: Navigation in options menu was unable to select some settings  
FIX: No sound played and system upgrade button was not toggled when opening system upgrades from a button that is locked by an upgrade  
FIX: Performance issue in the buy autoblock chapter in the tutorial  
FIX: Platform icon was too small in train label  
FIX: Red system upgrade point costs had incorrect color  
FIX: Red upgrades where not accessible with ignore tiers option enabled  
FIX: Reg contracts never stopped at first leg origin  
FIX: Reject penalty appeared for a moment after rejecting an fulfilled contract in Active Contracts panel  
FIX: Reusing the train inside an auto block led to its crashing with itself  
FIX: Rush hour get stuck when a train times out  
FIX: Scrolling was disabled when it should not be  
FIX: Second leg trial was eventually shifter to earlier time than pre-set when accepting the contract  
FIX: Sensors tutorials get stuck if one of the trains left the map  
FIX: Sensors were buildable at the autoblocks' end points  
FIX: Shine effect in the SystemUpgradeContextPanelView when unlocking a new upgrade is not being hidden properly  
FIX: Small icons of the unlocked items in rush hour on wave finished  
FIX: Sorting live trains on active contracts panel did not work correctly  
FIX: Station names where overlapping buttons on sensor configuration panels  
FIX: Station sign backgrounds where visible over active contracts panel sorting bar  
FIX: Story illustration english text missing 'a'  
FIX: Story subtask highlighter was shown under system upgrades menu  
FIX: System upgrade context panel could overlap menu buttons because it was too tall  
FIX: System upgrade descriptions where cutoff when switching between upgrades with different description lengths  
FIX: System upgrade locked reason was not always shown  
FIX: System upgrade menu did not automaticly scroll to selected upgrade when necessary  
FIX: T1 of oneway (red) traffic was not unlocked when reaching T2 of through (green) traffic  
FIX: Table sorting header interaction area did not match text size  
FIX: Throughput reward was shown with incorrect amount and position in system upgrade menu  
FIX: Time resumed when installing upgrade but upgrades menu was still shown  
FIX: Time speed multiplier allowed negative & fractional values in Options  
FIX: Time was being paused when a new upgrade has been unlocked or a new tier has been reached  
FIX: Title and description where cut off in system upgrade context panel  
FIX: Train experience point reward indicators animated number change when first shown or briefly showed -1  
FIX: Trains per cycle threshold rewards was overlapping tier indicator on system upgrade tier progression bar  
FIX: Trains were spawning from 00:00 when Endless map contract prototypes had times < 8:00  
FIX: Trial train hint was not being played when game set to other language than English  
FIX: Unwanted scheduling of instances of rejected contract caused errors that prevented all other instances from being scheduled. Instances were scheduled because Rejected contract was changed to Fulfilled state if it was rejected just after last mandatory instance stopped in last scheduled station but before it departed from it.  
FIX: Vertical platforms had random order in Station Timeline  
FIX: WaitForDepartureSubTask was not being fulfilled in the Accept new contract chapter in tutorial  
FIX: Walls were not created correctly when old map (level.txt) was loaded to Editor

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1896901 Depot 1896901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1896902 Depot 1896902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1896903 Depot 1896903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link