 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wingspan update for 9 October 2023

Wingspan: Oceania Expansion Beta Ended. Thank you!

Share · View all patches · Build 12393220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hey there, Birders!

Wingspan: Oceania Expansion beta testing has officially ended.

We wanted to drop a big thank you for joining us in testing out the Wingspan: Oceania Expansion on Steam. Your participation has been awesome, and your feedback is gold to us as we fine-tune this expansion for the great release.

Your enthusiasm and feedback have been the wind beneath our wings in making this expansion soar.

We would also like to take this opportunity to ask you to complete our feedback survey. Your answers and experience can help us a lot in making the Oceanian Expansion even more rad before it officially drops.

Feedback Form Link: https://forms.gle/gtYia9n2tzXK22aU8

From the bottom of our hearts, thanks for being a part of the Wingspan community. Together we can make this game awesome. We can't wait to bring you more fun and feathers!

Wingspan Team <3

Changed depots in develop branch

View more data in app history for build 12393220
Wingspan Content Depot 1054491
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link