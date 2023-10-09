Wingspan: Oceania Expansion Beta Ended. Thank you!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there, Birders!

Wingspan: Oceania Expansion beta testing has officially ended.

We wanted to drop a big thank you for joining us in testing out the Wingspan: Oceania Expansion on Steam. Your participation has been awesome, and your feedback is gold to us as we fine-tune this expansion for the great release.

Your enthusiasm and feedback have been the wind beneath our wings in making this expansion soar.

We would also like to take this opportunity to ask you to complete our feedback survey. Your answers and experience can help us a lot in making the Oceanian Expansion even more rad before it officially drops.

Feedback Form Link: https://forms.gle/gtYia9n2tzXK22aU8

From the bottom of our hearts, thanks for being a part of the Wingspan community. Together we can make this game awesome. We can't wait to bring you more fun and feathers!

Wingspan Team <3