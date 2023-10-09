 Skip to content

Hero Siege update for 9 October 2023

Update 6.0.4

6.0.4 Patch Notes

Market Items that disappeared during migration have been returned.

We have reset all mercenary talents due to an issue loading them. Should work like a charm now!

Wormhole scores are wiped due to scaling not working correctly

  • Fixed a bug in Memory of Mevius fight where Mirror of the player would tick insane damage.
  • Fix Valhalla toy bear missing name. The quest can now also be returned correctly.
  • Fixed reroll charm working for satanic+ charms, does not work anymore.
  • Optimized some drawing code to improve performance
  • Improved companion pathing
  • Optimized hitbox size for attacks (should now always reach enemies)
  • Journal items now show stats
  • Lowered ingame resolution on mobile
  • Chests and Lootpiles now have faster opening animations
  • Added AOE indicator to enemy death effects
  • Only "uber zones" now display ??? as the zone level
  • Buffed Eternal Battlefield, Fallen Inoya, Sheep Level and Ruby Garden zone levels
  • Re-made Sung Lee's arena in Eternal Battlefields + added more enemy density
  • Added missing Heroic locations for various items in journal
  • Removed clutter from Act 2 zone 1 and zone 5
  • Fixed Mercenary having some weird skills from other classes
  • Fixed Mercenary Auras
  • Fixed Items that have All Skills (class) rolling no class to properly roll a class
  • Fixed Poison Enemies applying poison on hit correctly
  • Fixed missing textures in Act 7 unstable rift
  • Fixed quests on normal being active affecting nightmare and hell (creating quest items)
  • Fixed Sound for loot filtered items dropping
  • Fixed Frozen Orb nasty sound when hitting a wall
  • Fixed an issue with on hit effects such as proc skills and life/mana steal

Shield Lancer

  • Spiked Shields now stack honed defenses when enemy is hit

Pyromancer

  • When Fire Enchant is active, ignite is procced from all fire damage sources now
    Increased Scorching Aura AOE range

