Update 6.0.4

6.0.4 Patch Notes
Market Items that disappeared during migration have been returned.
We have reset all mercenary talents due to an issue loading them. Should work like a charm now!
Wormhole scores are wiped due to scaling not working correctly
- Fixed a bug in Memory of Mevius fight where Mirror of the player would tick insane damage.
- Fix Valhalla toy bear missing name. The quest can now also be returned correctly.
- Fixed reroll charm working for satanic+ charms, does not work anymore.
- Optimized some drawing code to improve performance
- Improved companion pathing
- Optimized hitbox size for attacks (should now always reach enemies)
- Journal items now show stats
- Lowered ingame resolution on mobile
- Chests and Lootpiles now have faster opening animations
- Added AOE indicator to enemy death effects
- Only "uber zones" now display ??? as the zone level
- Buffed Eternal Battlefield, Fallen Inoya, Sheep Level and Ruby Garden zone levels
- Re-made Sung Lee's arena in Eternal Battlefields + added more enemy density
- Added missing Heroic locations for various items in journal
- Removed clutter from Act 2 zone 1 and zone 5
- Fixed Mercenary having some weird skills from other classes
- Fixed Mercenary Auras
- Fixed Items that have All Skills (class) rolling no class to properly roll a class
- Fixed Poison Enemies applying poison on hit correctly
- Fixed missing textures in Act 7 unstable rift
- Fixed quests on normal being active affecting nightmare and hell (creating quest items)
- Fixed Sound for loot filtered items dropping
- Fixed Frozen Orb nasty sound when hitting a wall
- Fixed an issue with on hit effects such as proc skills and life/mana steal
Shield Lancer
- Spiked Shields now stack honed defenses when enemy is hit
Pyromancer
- When Fire Enchant is active, ignite is procced from all fire damage sources now
Increased Scorching Aura AOE range
