Update 6.0.4

6.0.4 Patch Notes

Market Items that disappeared during migration have been returned.

We have reset all mercenary talents due to an issue loading them. Should work like a charm now!

Wormhole scores are wiped due to scaling not working correctly

Fixed a bug in Memory of Mevius fight where Mirror of the player would tick insane damage.

Fix Valhalla toy bear missing name. The quest can now also be returned correctly.

Fixed reroll charm working for satanic+ charms, does not work anymore.

Optimized some drawing code to improve performance

Improved companion pathing

Optimized hitbox size for attacks (should now always reach enemies)

Journal items now show stats

Lowered ingame resolution on mobile

Chests and Lootpiles now have faster opening animations

Added AOE indicator to enemy death effects

Only "uber zones" now display ??? as the zone level

Buffed Eternal Battlefield, Fallen Inoya, Sheep Level and Ruby Garden zone levels

Re-made Sung Lee's arena in Eternal Battlefields + added more enemy density

Added missing Heroic locations for various items in journal

Removed clutter from Act 2 zone 1 and zone 5

Fixed Mercenary having some weird skills from other classes

Fixed Mercenary Auras

Fixed Items that have All Skills (class) rolling no class to properly roll a class

Fixed Poison Enemies applying poison on hit correctly

Fixed missing textures in Act 7 unstable rift

Fixed quests on normal being active affecting nightmare and hell (creating quest items)

Fixed Sound for loot filtered items dropping

Fixed Frozen Orb nasty sound when hitting a wall

Fixed an issue with on hit effects such as proc skills and life/mana steal

Shield Lancer

Spiked Shields now stack honed defenses when enemy is hit

Pyromancer