UPDATE 5.0.1 RELEASED

The game now doesn't require manual logging in with Epic, your feedback has helped to identify and fix many bugs and issues, and we've put a lot of effort into improving the optimization. We hope you enjoy the update. If there are any problems, you can always report them using the bug report form in the main menu of the game

We want to give special thanks to our team of volunteer Bughunters on Discord who did a great job of finding issues with the stability of this update!

What are the main changes in the new update?

Fixing the inconvenience of logging in using an Epic account.

Correction of dozens of bugs that arose as a result of the transition to Unreal Engine 5 and gameplay innovations.

Improved optimization and fixed visual graphics artifacts.



A more detailed list of changes is below!

All of these fixes and modifications are in addition to the 5.0 update. You can read the description of update 5.0 here:

UPDATE 5.0

Added:

Smooth rotation of the flashlight for hunters.

The physical reactions of animals to explosions and shots.

Smooth healing: The first 10 HP is instant healing, then the healing rate is 2 HP per second.

10% damage resistance when using the Rage skill on Bigfoot.

Reduced the visibility of raindrops on the player's camera.

Added volumetric shadows to character flashlights for better fog-light rendering.

When passing through a door, a player-controlled Bigfoot will now crouch automatically.

The piles of snow in Winter Park now lie adequately on the ground.

Fixed:

Rain effect in buildings.

Dynamite does not break windows when flying through glass.

Dead hunters can now stick to vertical surfaces.

Fixed visual bugs with the UI in the main menu.

The fence caused FPS drops when destroyed.

Incorrect display in windows.

The damage resist parameter is not displayed correctly on the Bigfoot player client at night.

Bigfoot gets stuck near walls.

Bigfoot gets stuck in a trap when Bigfoot hits it during a stun.

Bigfoot gets stuck near windows while attacking or searching.

Bigfoot players cannot use their skills inside the buildings.

Animals jumping to great heights.

You can fall underground near the concrete tunnel of Winter Park.

Bigfoot can't cross the small bridges on Redwood.

Bigfoot gets stuck at the entrance to the houses.

A convoy of trailers travels at the end of the game when the user wins with the help of evidence.

Unable to scroll through the phones of corpses.

Only 1 server can be found in the server list at a time.

Fixing the position of objects on all maps.

Fixing global illumination.

Bug where Ram Ran does not knock down a hunter.

Bug with camera switching.

Bug where a kicked player logs into the game.

Bug where when you press ESC during the reset menu, the camera returns to the character without the ability to exit.

Bug where the characters would sometimes get into a T-pose at a distance.

Fixed 3D rendering of trap and camera icons.

Fixed rendering of transparent materials.

Fixed rendering of landscape LODs.

When a hunter threw an item, damage could be applied to the item owner.

Fixed 3D rendering of trap and camera icons.

Fixed rendering of transparent materials.

Fixed rendering of landscape LODs.

Bug with tree roots when they do not repeat the shape of the earth.

Fixing places on maps where characters can get stuck.

Lighting bugs in the main menu scene.

Bugs when you can parkour over a fence and jump into a wall or object collision.

Problems with moving Bigfoot in a narrow space.

A bug when AI Bigfoot hits a character who is already knocked down.

Bugs with the placement of effects in houses.

A bug when Bigfoot hit the windows, the damage applied also to doors.

A bug with the muting of environmental sounds inside a tent.

Fixing the location of rocks and stones in some places on the maps.

Bugs with loot and other objects flying over the surface.

Correction of stone LODs.

Fixing the location of dead tourists so that they do not fall underground.

Fixed contact shadows on characters.

Fixed a bug with ambient occlusion in some places of the landscapes.

Fixed bugs with snow material on tents.

Correction of shading and global illumination in caves.

Fixed a bug when it rained or snowed in the caves.

Fixed a bug where light from lightning was visible in caves and buildings.

A bug when the gradual healing did not stop over time.

Fixed particle material from characters' steps.

Fixed incorrect sounds when entering drawers and boxes.

Fixed bugs when sprinting, aiming, and shooting with the M4 were permanent.

In the mine, a player can hear all the sounds from outside.

Wolves and bears ignore the sound of the shot.

At the end of a game, when the client exited the sequence of the end of the game began on the server.

The bug with bindings reset.

It is not possible to use the drone when it is placed by a character without a battery in the inventory.

A bug with a never-ending Bigfoot attack on a trailer.

A bug where Bigfoot doesn't notice characters during a long game.

Bug when you can connect to the started game session.

Bug with showing the found evidence widget after loading a saved game.

Fixed a bug when the dynamite detonator and hung in the air next to a character in the knockdown.

Bug when Bigfoot unexpectedly disappears on Winter Park during Bigfoot's victory sequence cinematic.

In Winter Park, it does not show the date at the beginning of the game.

Navigation mesh generation bugs.

Changed:

Voice chat is temporarily disabled.

Temporarily removed the function of inviting friends through the game UI.

Temporarily disabled level progression.

Optimized shadows; many assets now cast contact shadows exclusively, helping to save FPS and add detail.

Terrain optimization.

Material optimization.

Texture streaming optimization.

Sound optimization.

Effects optimization.

Reduced the speed of bison from 1500 to 1000.

Reduced the speed of elk from 1600 to 1000.

Reduced the speed of boar from 1200 to 650.

Reintroduced the timer button in the lobby.

Temporarily disabled the experience and statistics system for further improvement.

The character can now continue to move when clicking on the map.

The waterfall effect has been changed.

Increased Bigfoot's daytime vision range.

Fog lighting from flashlights has been reduced.

Modification of the raindrop material to make it more visible in low light conditions.

The default music is too loud.

The quality of the Outlining of selected items has been increased.

