Urban Tale update for 9 October 2023

Halloween is back in Urban Tale

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halloween in Urban Tale

As is tradition, Halloween has returned to Urban Tale! This themed update will linger in the game beyond Halloween, running from today until December 1st in-game time.

To dive into this in-game event, either start a new game from the Main Menu or wait until October 1st in your current game.

The change is only on the Steam version of the game.

Also, don't forget to check out our other game currently in development, Plague: London 1665, and Wishlist it on Steam to stay up-to-date on its development progress!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2225010/Plague_London_1665/

