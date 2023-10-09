Announcing Zoom Player v18 beta 6

Change List from v18 beta 5:

New IPTV setting (Adv. Options / Playback / IPTV) to hide old EPG entries (programs that have already aired).

New button added to the IPTV interface that allows you to toggle the EPG display on and off.

This feature has been requested by many. The ability to scale Zoom Player's skinned windows to make them easier to use on 4K and 8K displays: New Setting (Adv. Options / System) that allows you to resize the current windowed skin by 200-800%. Please note that this setting may not work well with some older Zoom Player skins.

Pressing ESC now closes the "Patterns" interface instead of having to cycle through every pattern.

Pressing ESC with the player window in focus now closes the IPTV interface window.

Redesigned the media library category editor layout. Hopefully it's clearer and easier to work with.

You can no longer set an IPTV program start notification or switching to the live stream if the EPG entry is older than the current time (has already finished airing).

The IPTV notification message before a program starts will now remain visible for several more seconds.

Loading M3U playlists containing links to other M3U playlists, no longer tries to insert the embedded playlists as part of the loaded playlists, which can cause many unforeseen issues.

Loading some M3U playlists in the playlist editor did not always show the media's title.

Opening a stream from the IPTV interface in fullscreen mode would hide the IPTV interface in the background behind the video window.

Under some conditions, the "Add Folder to Category" and "Remove Folder" buttons in the media library category editor were enabled for Plugin based categories which would have allowed you to mess up these categories if you were not careful.

When adding a new plugin based Media Library category, you can no longer add duplicate entries even after renaming the category.

In the media library category editor, you could press the "Remove Folder" button when selecting the "Folders:" entry instead of an actual folder.