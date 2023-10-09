Turkish localization hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12392870 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 21:13:10 UTC by Wendy

Turkish localization was corrected

Fixed bug with side camera - the camera position does not change while running.

Special Thanks for the Turkish translation to:

Burak Buğra Akar

Göktuğ Bekir Yeşil

Batu Kara