Only Climb: Better Together update for 9 October 2023

Turkish localization hotfix

Turkish localization was corrected
Fixed bug with side camera - the camera position does not change while running.

Special Thanks for the Turkish translation to:
Burak Buğra Akar
Göktuğ Bekir Yeşil
Batu Kara

