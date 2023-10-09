 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Adrift Program update for 9 October 2023

1.0.1 - Hotfix - Stuck after starting

Share · View all patches · Build 12392775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A little change hours before the release has caused this, but was promptly and quickly fixed!
Carry on, carry on!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2606611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link