Battle of the Caucasus: A Decal and Decoration for the 80th Anniversary!

From the summer of 1942, determined Axis forces launched an offensive into the Caucasus region in a bid to capture key locations. In 2 months, they managed to advance to Mozdok, but then hit a barrier — they were stopped from advancing further by the Soviets. From the beginning of 1943, Soviet troops squeezed out Axis forces from many occupied locations. Then, by October 9th 1943, all Axis troops were evacuated from the region, therefore full control of these locations were returned to the Soviets.
Earn the “Vehicles of Victory: Po-2” decal and “RM-40” decoration!
For this anniversary, you’ll be able to get this decal and decoration by completing the below tasks.
> When: From October 9th (12:00 GMT) until October 12th (07:00 GMT).
Task: Play 3 battles using USSR Ground Vehicles to receive the “Vehicles of Victory: Po-2” decal!
“Vehicles of Victory: Po-2” decal
Task: Win 5 battles using USSR Ground Vehicles to receive the “RM-40” decoration!
“RM-40” decoration
Additional details:
- You must use a minimum of rank III.
- Your activity must not be below 70%.
- You can complete the task in random battles, except for Enduring Confrontation missions, [Assault] mode and Helicopter PVE battles.
- Track your progress in the hangar by clicking Nickname → Achievements → Holidays → 80 Years of Victory in the Battle of the Caucasus.
- You can find the decal in the “Holidays” tab in the Customisation menu.
- You can find the decoration in the “Weapons” section in the Customisation menu.
