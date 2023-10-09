Battle of the Caucasus: A Decal and Decoration for the 80th Anniversary!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From the summer of 1942, determined Axis forces launched an offensive into the Caucasus region in a bid to capture key locations. In 2 months, they managed to advance to Mozdok, but then hit a barrier — they were stopped from advancing further by the Soviets. From the beginning of 1943, Soviet troops squeezed out Axis forces from many occupied locations. Then, by October 9th 1943, all Axis troops were evacuated from the region, therefore full control of these locations were returned to the Soviets.

Earn the “Vehicles of Victory: Po-2” decal and “RM-40” decoration!

For this anniversary, you’ll be able to get this decal and decoration by completing the below tasks.

> When: From October 9th (12:00 GMT) until October 12th (07:00 GMT).

Task: Play 3 battles using USSR Ground Vehicles to receive the “Vehicles of Victory: Po-2” decal!



“Vehicles of Victory: Po-2” decal

Task: Win 5 battles using USSR Ground Vehicles to receive the “RM-40” decoration!



“RM-40” decoration

Additional details: