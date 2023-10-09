Fixes and Optimizations



Adjusted the drop rate for rare materials, they are now easier to obtain. Some Peddler's orders have been revised. Fixed two bugs that could easily cause the game to crash. Adjusted the rebirth location of the Xuanwu God Beast character. Optimized the drops at the adventure points. Fixed a bug where the adventurer's list could sometimes be empty.

PS: If you acquire a large number of weapons and material loot boxes through long-term hang-ups or mods, do not open them all at once as it may cause the game to freeze. (A large amount refers to more than 10,000 pieces, it is recommended to open in several times)

PS: The trading row and the automatic rewards system of the adventurer's guild will gradually open next week, please wait patiently.

Moreover, If you have any other questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Email address: starchess08@gmail.com