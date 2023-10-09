Hotfix 8 for 0.0.9

A decision prompt will appear after interacting with the Offering if 1 or more players are not in the Hunting Realm. This will give the player a moment to choose whether they truly wish to start a hunt without the rest of the group.
The UV light action bar slot is now the Flashlight slot due to the flashlight being much more commonly used. UV is still the “X” hotkey or whichever the player had set it to.
FIXES
FIxed an issue with players starting hunts while other players have not yet crossed the Portal.
Fixed an issue where clients that left a session during a hosted dungeon and rejoined, were not having certain information important to attune in the Database reflect properly such as the Entity Type list.
Fixed an issue where Hunt and Awaken Audio sounds could sometimes not be heard on the clients.
Fixed an issue where the correct hunt progression sounds would sometimes not play on clients.
Fixed an issue where inventory items could be dragged and dropped onto the action bar causing the action bar to reflect the wrong item.
