Update 1.1.8.1

Minor Changes:
- Added Sorted Coal to the mines facility in Aberdonia Stripmines
- Non-restockable items that are out-of-stock now appear in grey color icon
- Added more hints to the hunting license questline and adjusted spawn points for the enemies to make them easier to find
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that caused all projectiles to reset during battle
- Fixed an issue that caused a crash in the PvP test loadout when testing Mines weapon
