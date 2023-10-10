 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift update for 10 October 2023

Update 1.1.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12392612

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Changes:

  • Added Sorted Coal to the mines facility in Aberdonia Stripmines
  • Non-restockable items that are out-of-stock now appear in grey color icon
  • Added more hints to the hunting license questline and adjusted spawn points for the enemies to make them easier to find

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that caused all projectiles to reset during battle
  • Fixed an issue that caused a crash in the PvP test loadout when testing Mines weapon

