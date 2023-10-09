AniPack#10 and Enhanced Inventory System!

We're thrilled to announce some fantastic new features and content in the latest update of AWR!
Enhanced Inventory System:
Navigating your inventory just got a whole lot easier! We've introduced a brand-new item search system, allowing you to quickly locate items by their names. Say goodbye to rummaging through your inventory – finding what you need is now a breeze.
AniPack#10:
New AniPack is now available in our in-game store for purchase. But that's not all – you also have the chance to obtain it from the Supply Crate 2023.
Expanded Server Slots:
We've expanded our server capacity with additional slots. What does this mean for you? A more stable and smoother connection experience when you play.
Changed files in this update