AfterWar update for 9 October 2023

Alpha 0.2.1 1b

Patchnotes
  • Fix bugs with the civil war in the Russian Federation
  • Bugs in the game due to the addition of Polish and German languages have been fixed
  • Solutions in many ways had bugs. Corrected

