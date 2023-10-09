Update 0.6.0.5

Hellow Travelers!
Some terms translated into French have been corrected.
Azerty keyboards added in settings!
Now the game is more challenging than before, I have introduced the following changes for this purpose. In addition, some of the upgrades that players weren't using as much have been buffed:
The Sanity mechanic has changed; now, in a paranoid state, enemies ambush you, and you lose the first turn. So, it's more dangerous if your sanity drops from a lucid state to paranoid. Before, it was not very relevant, but with this modification, that will change.
- Terror Strike damage has been reduced from 75% to 65%.
- Absolute Terror damage has been increased from 70% to 80%.
- Damage upgrade has been reduced from 75% to 70%.
- Random Heal healing has been reduced from 10 to 6.
- Bite damage has increased from 3 to 4.
- Rage no longer damages your character.
- Life Stealing healing has been halved.
- Life Plunderer damage multiplier has increased from 1.2 to 1.5.
- Might Strength no longer scales with character power.
- Strength no longer scales with character power, instead, it has increased from 3 to 4.
- Aces Poker no longer scales with character power.
- Ninja School has been reduced as it was the upgrade causing the most imbalance in the game. It had an internal mechanism that made the next result an automatic success after a failure. With this change, that mechanism only activates 25% of the time.
- Steal Armor no longer scales and has been reduced from 12 to 10.
- Trigger Happy damage has been reduced from 8 to 6.
Enemies:
- The Crimson Armor of some enemies has been decreased, some indirect damage builds like Premonition and Trigger-Happy, found a wall in these fights.
- 2nd, 3rd and 5th bosses in Standard difficulty ( level 1) have been decreased their Hit Points in order to remove another possible wall to new players.
Bug Fixing:
- Bugs regarding combat, specially some enemies behavior.
- Bugs regarding exploring.
- Bugs regarding tutorial.
What´s next:
- I´m working on the first major update, it will be ready for the end of the month, you can see it in the roadmap!
