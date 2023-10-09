 Skip to content

Super Intern Story update for 9 October 2023

Patch notes for version 1.0.2.9421

Patch notes for version 1.0.2.9421

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hotfix for a rare bug where some things would get unlocked in the game due to a corruption in the save data
  • Fix visual bug in the locker room

